FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A jury has acquitted a man of involuntary manslaughter but convicted him of battery for beating another man who subsequently died of a heart attack during an apparent road rage attack in Indiana.

The jury in Fort Wayne deliberated about five hours Thursday before returning the split verdict in the trial of 28-year-old Brandon Cook. He could receive up to a year in prison when he is sentenced next week.

Cook was charged in the death of 60-year-old Orlando Fernandez last August. The two men had an altercation along U.S. 30 in Fort Wayne. An autopsy determined Fernandez died of a heart attack triggered by the stress of the altercation.

One doctor testified about Fernandez’s severely diseased heart and said extreme anger could have caused the heart attack.

