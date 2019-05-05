NEW YORK

Man acquitted in triple killings fatally shot

A man who was acquitted in a triple killing in Rochester was shot and killed, and police warned the public not to jump to conclusions or retaliation as investigators searched Sunday for suspects in his death.

Jalen Everett, 24, was shot about 8 p.m. Saturday while riding in a car. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police haven’t determined a motive for the shooting, which came more than two years after Everett was acquitted in his second trial stemming from the triple killing outside the Rochester Boys and Girls Club in 2015.

On Sunday, Police Chief La’Ron Singletary warned about rumors of reprisals and implored the public not to let Everett’s death spiral into more violence.

Everett had two sons, one a newborn, his cousin Camille McIntyre said.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

12-year-old charged with slaying brother

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting of his 10-year-old brother in Texas, authorities said.

The Montgomery County sheriff’s office said deputies responded on Saturday afternoon to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. Authorities found the 10-year-old with a single gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the 12-year-old was placed in custody in the Montgomery County juvenile detention facility.

— Associated Press

Ariz. sees hepatitis outbreak: Arizona is seeing a surge in hepatitis A cases, mostly in the Tucson area but also in metro Phoenix, health officials say. The outbreak of the viral disease that affects the liver began in November and cases have continued to rise since then despite efforts to step up vaccinations. The Arizona Republic reported that the outbreak could take months to rein in. Many cases have been reported among homeless people, individuals with precarious housing situations and those who use illicit drugs. Although there have been no Arizona deaths from the disease this year, public health officials say many of those infected had to be hospitalized.

Arrest made in shooting that left six injured Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting that injured six people at the Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve on California’s central coast. Francisco Orozco, 19, could face multiple counts of attempted murder, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. It wasn’t immediately known whether the Oakland resident has an attorney. Six people were hospitalized following the shooting, authorities said. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said investigators think the shooting, which occurred just after midnight, was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. The conditions of those hurt weren’t immediately available.

— Associated Press