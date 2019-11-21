Prosecutors say Kaster broke the glass front door of the Columbia Health Center and threw a “Molotov cocktail-type device” inside on Feb. 10.
The clinic’s sprinkler system extinguished the blaze. Firefighters found two buckets containing gasoline and the remains of the device inside the business.
No one was injured.
Kaster has remained in federal custody without bond since his arrest March 2. No sentencing date has been set.
