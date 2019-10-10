Kokkalis’ body was later found in a downtown hotel room from a fatal overdose.
He was in Cleveland for a gambling conference.
Kokkalis’ father, Socrates P. Kokkalis, is the founder of a Greek telecommunications company and chairman of the Greek soccer team, Olympiacos F.C. His son was the team’s vice president.
Cleveland.com reports Christian said in court that he thought the drugs he sold Kokkalis contained only cocaine.
