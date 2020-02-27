Instead, Engle admitted he took donations from people in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia for personal use. The statement said the total loss from the scheme was nearly $287,000.
“Using our brave military personnel who are deployed overseas as a prop for a fraud scheme is deplorable conduct,” Powell said. “Such conduct also is detrimental to the work of many wonderful community organizations who genuinely support our military.”
Engle faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.
