DALLAS — A 26-year-old man has been given probation after pleading guilty to posing as a 17-year-old student so he could play basketball at a Dallas high school and groping a 14-year-old girl.

Under a deal with Dallas County prosecutors, Sidney Gilstrap-Portley was sentenced Tuesday to six years’ probation for indecency with a child and record tampering .

Authorities say Gilstrap-Portley claimed to be a Hurricane Harvey evacuee and exploited a Dallas school district policy for disaster victims.

Dallas school district officials say Gilstrap-Portley posed as 17-year-old Rashun Richardson. He eventually enrolled at Hillcrest High School, where he played on the basketball team in 2017-18 and dated the 14-year-old girl while pretending to be a student.

Gilstrap-Portley’s cover was blown in May 2018 when one of his former high school coaches recognized him.

