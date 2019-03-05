JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man has been sentenced for sex crimes involving a 13-year-old Alabama girl who was brought to Missouri by the man’s mother and grandmother.

Twenty-two-year-old Michael James Collins was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison without parole.

Investigators say Collins met the girl on a dating website in July 2017. At the time, Collins he was a registered sex offender on probation for a previous conviction for sexual misconduct involving a child.

He admitted in November that he paid his grandmother $400 to bring the girl from Alabama to Missouri. His mother was with his grandmother when they picked up the girl.

Collins says he had sex with the girl in a van while the women were taking him to and from work and the Community Supervision Center in Fulton.

