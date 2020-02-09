The county GOP said via Twitter that six volunteers for President Trump’s campaign “were intentionally targeted while registering voters.”

Local media outlets said there were no injuries.

“Kind of out of the blue, a man approached us in a van, was waving at us, kind of a friendly demeanor, thought he was coming up to talk to us, instead he accelerated his vehicle and plowed right into our tent, our tables,” volunteer Mark Alfieri told television station WJAX.

Man gets death penalty for killing La. deputies: A man convicted of killing two Louisiana sheriff's deputies during a bloody gun battle showed little reaction Sunday as a jury decided he should receive the death penalty, a newspaper reported. The decision came two days after Kyle Joekel was convicted at trial in St. John the Baptist Parish, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported. Jurors found Joekel, 35, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. Deputies Brandon Nielsen and Jeremy Triche were killed during a 2012 shootout at a trailer park in Laplace, a suburb west of New Orleans.

Firework record set in Colo.: A massive firework launched over a Colorado ski resort town has set a record for the world's largest aerial firework. The 2,800-pound shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst, turning the sky bright red and drawing gasps from the crowd, the Steamboat Pilot & Today reported. Tim Borden of Steamboat Springs headed the team that developed the firework over seven years. Borden first attempted to set the world record last year, but failed when the shell exploded inside the mortar without lifting off the ground, the newspaper reported. Guinness World Records representatives witnessed both attempts. Christina Conlon of Guinness said she verified the shell launched Saturday was the world's largest. The firework was 400 pounds heaver than the previous record-holder, a 2,397-pound explosive launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.