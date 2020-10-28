Bangor Police spokesman Sgt. Wade Betters told the Bangor Daily News that a man was arrested on suspicion of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
State police in Maine didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.
Noem was part of a Trump campaign tour with stops planned in Maine and New Hampshire. She was traveling with a security detail from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
