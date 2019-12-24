Police initially could not find a suspect but said officers later found Ambrose in a locked room, authorities said in a statement.

Ambrose told officers he was upset he could not see his children during the Christmas holiday, and that no Latter-day Saint women wanted to date him, police said.

Interior damage included torn curtains, paintings removed from a wall, a fire extinguisher set off and smashed into a door vent, broken glass and windows, and an ax in a wall.

Police estimate the amount of damage to the temple to be $5,000.

No attorney was listed for Ambrose Tuesday morning and a lawyer who represented him in a previous case did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

