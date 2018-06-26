WESTFORD, Mass. — A young man has been charged with vandalism after reports of racist flyers and spray-painted swastikas in a Massachusetts town.

Nineteen-year-old George Carty, of Lowell, appeared in court Tuesday on charges of tagging and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Police responded to a call Monday night about someone posting the flyers in the town of Westford. Police found the flyers with what they call “racist messages” and two swastikas spray-painted on a stop sign and box spring.

Police found evidence in Carty’s vehicle and detained him.

An attorney who could speak for Carty could not be found.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.