Man arrested for attacking LA-area drivers' vehicles

LOS ANGELES —
“The assaults were captured on a dashcam video and several leads were provided to our department by the public which led to the arrest,” the CHP said.
The video showed that the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.
Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the Jan. 11 attacks aired.
Radimak was booked into a Los Angeles Police Department jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and on two unspecified outstanding warrants.
Initial bail was listed at $5.175 million, ABC reported.
It was not immediately known whether Radimak has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.