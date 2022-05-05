Man arrested for opening door, walking on wing as jet taxis

CHICAGO — A man opened an emergency exit of a United Airlines jet, walked onto a wing as the plane taxied at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and jumped onto the tarmac early Thursday, police said.

Chicago Police said the passenger on flight 2478 was arrested and taken into custody. Police did not release the man’s name because he had not been formally charged as of Thursday afternoon. Local media reported he was a 57-year-old resident of Escondido, California.