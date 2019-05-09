LOS ANGELES — Police have arrested a man charged with bludgeoning and strangling to death a Hollywood TV director more than three decades ago.

Authorities say the FBI arrested Edwin Hiatt Thursday in Burke County, North Carolina, after DNA evidence linked him to the 1985 death of Barry Crane in Los Angeles.

The LAPD says Hiatt acknowledged to investigators that he killed Crane, who directed or produced such 1970s and 1980s hits as “Mannix,” ‘’Mission: Impossible” and “The Incredible Hulk.”

Crane was 57 when his naked body was found wrapped in bedsheets in the garage of his luxury home.

The case went unsolved until police got a DNA match to Crane’s suspected killer last year.

Hiatt will be sent to California to face a murder charge.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

