HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina man was charged Thursday in the slaying of a pregnant 18-year-old and her unborn child.

Hykeem Marquis Simmons, 21, was charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old Anastaista Ray’s death, news outlets reported. High Point police found Ray, described as seven- to eight-months pregnant, shot in the head Monday night. Her 32-year-old brother, Corey, also was found wounded.

Police announced Tuesday that the shooting may have been gang-related. Simmons was arrested that same day on charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and investigators said they were familiar with Simmons’ previous gang affiliation.

Investigators also charged Simmons with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury on Corey Ray. It’s unclear if Simmons has a lawyer.

The High Point Enterprise reports police responding to a shooting Thursday morning that killed a 61-year-old woman heard what sounded like dozens of gunshots coming from the city’s south side.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old girl shot in the foot and more than 60 shell casings dotting the area. The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The recovered shell casings varied in size and included 9 mm and .223-caliber rounds.

Police said that shooting may be retaliation for Ray’s killing. A gang in High Point’s Burns Hill neighborhood and another gang in the Southside community have been fighting for years, said Ken Shultz, the city’s police chief.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.