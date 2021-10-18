Other officers detained the suspect, Jason Vanegas, who the chief said will be charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.
O’Brien said Chirino had been with the department since 2017 and was recognized as Officer of the Month in June 2020.
“He was a great officer and will have a lasting impact on our community,” O’Brein said. He added that Chirino “gave his life honorably and without hesitation.”
Law enforcement officers from across Broward County were at the scene Monday morning, assisting in the investigation.
Also on Monday, the Hollywood Police Department was reeling from news of the death of another officer who was found dead in a car at a mall in nearby Plantation.
“It has been an extremely sad day for the Hollywood Police Department,” the agency said in a statement. They added that Plantation Police Department is handling the investigation and no additional details, including the officer’s name, were being released.
The flag outside the Hollywood Police Department was lowered to half-staff.