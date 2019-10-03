The girl was taken through a bedroom window at her home and sexually assaulted in a nearby alley.

Authorities say Gaston was on bond when he failed to show up for trial in 2008 on criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and home invasion charges. He was placed on the Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list in 2011.

The Marshals Service says it provided information on Gaston’s possible location to Mexican authorities who took him into custody.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD