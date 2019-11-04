AD

Investigators said Holzer wanted to blow up the Temple Emanuel synagogue in Pueblo, Colo. The structure is the second-oldest synagogue in Colorado and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Holzer briefly appeared in court Monday in handcuffs and wearing a gray polo shirt with a black collar, the Associated Press reported. He told U.S. Magistrate Judge Kristen Mix that he understood the charge against him, and she scheduled his next court date for Thursday.

Agents said they started tracking Holzer more than a month ago after noticing his anti-Semitic posts on social media.

An undercover agent posing as a white supremacist reached out to Holzer on Facebook in late September, investigators said. After sending the agent pictures of himself holding guns and wearing swastikas and other white supremacist paraphernalia, Holzer bragged that he had tried to poison the water at the synagogue in 2018, according to the affidavit. Investigators said he told the agent that he paid a cook to put arsenic in the water pipes and that he intended to do it again on Halloween.

— Derek Hawkins

WISCONSIN

Hispanic man hurt in suspected acid attack

Milwaukee police arrested a man suspected of throwing battery acid on a Hispanic man who says his attacker asked him: “Why did you come here and invade my country?”

Police said Monday they arrested a 61-year-old white man in connection with Friday night’s attack, but they have not released his name. Police said they are investigating the case as a hate crime, and charges are expected Tuesday.

Mahud Villalaz suffered second-degree burns to his face. He said the attack happened after a man confronted him about how he had parked his car and accused him of being in the United States illegally. Villalaz, 42, is a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru.

Villalaz said Saturday that he was headed into a Mexican restaurant for dinner when a man approached him and said: “You cannot park here. You are doing something illegal.” He said the man also accused him of invading the country.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Ex-trooper indicted on sex-assault charges

A grand jury has indicted a former Ohio state trooper accused of sexually assaulting five people in the course of his work and a sixth person who is a minor.

The Ohio attorney general’s office said the additional charges in Monday’s indictment mean Christopher Ward, 44, now faces a total of five counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual battery.

Ward was previously indicted in Preble County in July on three counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual battery.

The former state trooper from Eaton was initially charged in February over allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with an adult in 2015 and a minor in 2018.

— Associated Press

