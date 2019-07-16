In a Friday Dec. 29, 2017 photo, Sadie Roberts-Joseph, left, chats with Louisiana State Police Lt. Col. Murphy Paul, right, who was appointed as the new Chief of Police for the Baton Rouge Police Department by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, in Baton Rouge, La. East Baton Rouge Coroner Beau Clark released preliminary autopsy results Monday, July 15, 2019 that show Sadie Roberts-Joseph was suffocated to death before her body was found in the trunk of a car on July 9. (Bill Fei/The Advocate via AP) (Associated Press)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Police have arrested a man in the slaying of a community leader who founded Baton Rouge’s African American history museum.

Police Chief Murphy J. Paul told news reporters that 38-year-old Ronn Jermaine Bell was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder. He’s being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail. It’s unclear whether he’s represented by an attorney.

Paul says Bell was a tenant in a rental property owned by 75-year-old Sadie Roberts-Joseph and was behind on about $1,200 in rent. Paul says a “solid motive” remains under investigation but he says investigators do not believe Roberts-Joseph’s death was a hate crime or related to her community activist role.

Roberts-Joseph’s body was discovered Friday in the trunk of her vehicle. The coroner’s office said she had been suffocated.

