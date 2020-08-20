Trinity and her 21-year-old father, Brandon Waddles, died of multiple gunshot wounds Aug. 14 at their home in Louisville, officials said.
Police said in the arrest citation that officers reviewed surveillance video near the shooting scene and found a vehicle suspected to be involved. The vehicle belonged to Ross, the citation said. Authorities have not released additional about the shooting, including a possible motive.
Rapper and businessman Master P has said he would pay for the girl’s funeral, which is scheduled for Friday.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Ross has an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.