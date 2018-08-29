NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the strangulation slaying of a model in one of Philadelphia’s affluent Main Line suburbs.

Lower Merion Township police and the Montgomery County prosecutor say 30-year-old Jonathan Wesley Harris was arrested Wednesday as he got off a bus in Pittsburgh.

Harris, of Johnstown, is charged with first-, second- and third-degree murder, robbery and theft in the Aug. 22 slaying of 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft.

Officials say Kraft took a ride-hailing service to Philadelphia, met Harris and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment. A tipster provided his name after surveillance images were released.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Harris. A listed number for him couldn’t be found.

Kraft’s modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria’s Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

