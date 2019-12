The bystander’s video shot Thursday shows the officer lifting Kersh off his feet, then slamming his body hard onto the street. Kersh’s head appears to strike the curb. He then lies motionless. Kersh was hospitalized.

Police say Kersh licked the officer’s face, threatened him, then spit in his eye and mouth. The officer also went to a hospital to be evaluated.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officer’s response.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD