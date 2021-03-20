The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.
The 25-year-old father was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment. Police told the newspaper the man “wanted to take a photo with the African bull elephant.”
The incident occurred Friday afternoon at the zoo in Balboa Park when “two guests, despite multiple barriers, purposely and illegally trespassed into a habitat, which is home to our Asian and African elephants,” zoo spokesman Andrew James wrote in a statement to the newspaper.
