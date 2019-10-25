Police say Isaiah Thompson was arrested Thursday on assault and other charges. Information on his lawyer wasn’t available.
The 28-year-old Thompson was arrested in May after police said he was the man seen on a video pulling a train’s emergency brake and fleeing.
Police believe Thompson is responsible for dozens of similar brake-pulling stunts that caused extensive delays.
