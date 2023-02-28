Man charged after Alabama toddler dies in hot car

ATMORE, Ala. — A south Alabama man has been arrested on reckless murder charges after his 2-year-old child died Monday after being left in a hot car, police said.

The Atmore Police Department told news outlets the man went to pick up the toddler from daycare on Monday afternoon but was told the child had not been dropped off that morning. The father then discovered the child in the backseat of the vehicle and rushed to the hospital, police told news outlets in a press release.