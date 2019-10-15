The roommate told county deputies that the suspect accused him of being a vampire, threatened to kill him and struck him with a metal rod.

The roommate says he feared his life because the suspect has severe mental health issues and is physically larger.

The suspect’s brother told deputies the roommate jokingly said “Is that what the kids are calling me these days?”

Authorities say the suspect believed the roommate acknowledged being a blood-sucking creature.

