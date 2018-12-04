CHICAGO — Police say a man has been charged in one of three related fatal stabbings on Chicago’s West Side.

Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Darius Mayze has been charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 20 slaying of 58-year-old Ronald Rockett. He was found dead with stab wounds to his head and neck in a building vestibule.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters Monday that Rockett’s slaying was connected to two other stabbings. Johnson said one involved a 64-year-old man found dead with neck and shoulder wounds early on Nov. 15 just blocks away from where Rockett was killed, and the other involved a 57-year-old woman found fatally stabbed in the back, head and neck on Nov. 13 about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away.

Mayze was arrested Sunday.

It wasn’t clear whether Mayze has an attorney.

Johnson didn’t provide a motive for the attacks.

___

This story has been corrected to show Rockett was killed on Nov. 20, not Nov. 2.

