WILMINGTON, Del. — Police say a man incarcerated in Pennsylvania has been charged in two kidnappings and an attempted kidnapping last year in Delaware.

New Castle County police announced Monday that a grand jury has indicted 47-year-old Kwesi Hudson. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree rape, assault and other offenses. News outlets report that Hudson was sentenced last month to decades in prison for a 2017 robbery.

In February 2017, police say a woman was abducted at gunpoint, sexually assaulted and forced to withdraw money from ATMs before being freed. Days later, police say another woman escaped after a similar kidnapping. Two weeks later, police say a man forced a woman into her apartment, but the attacker fled when her boyfriend confronted him.

