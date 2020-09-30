The deputies suffered head wounds in the Sept. 12 ambush and have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.
Surveillance video showed a person walking toward the patrol car, which was parked at a Metro rail station in the city of Compton, and firing a handgun through the passenger-side window. The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who have not been identified publicly, radioed for help despite their wounds.
— Associated Press
NEW YORK
Seagram's heir sentenced in cult case
A wealthy benefactor of Keith Raniere, the disgraced leader of a self-improvement group in Upstate New York convicted of turning women into sex slaves who were branded with his initials, was sentenced Wednesday to almost seven years in prison in the federal conspiracy case.
Seagram’s liquor fortune heir Clare Bronfman was taken into custody to begin her 81-month sentence immediately after her appearance in federal court in Brooklyn.
Bronfman, 41, admitted in a guilty plea last year that she harbored someone who was living in the United States illegally for unpaid “labor and services” and that she committed credit card fraud on behalf of Raniere, leader of the group called NXIVM. As part of a plea agreement, Bronfman agreed to forfeit $6 million from a fortune prosecutors have said is worth $200 million.
Raniere’s teachings also won him the devotion of actress Allison Mack of TV’s “Smallville,” who has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.
— Associated Press