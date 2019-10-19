The Indianapolis Star reports that Vazquez is scheduled to formally enter his guilty plea Oct. 23.
He was charged for his role in a May 1 fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant during which Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs were shot.
Forty-one-year-old Brandon Kaiser is accused of shooting the judges. His trial on 14 charges is scheduled to start Nov. 18.
___
