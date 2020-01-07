Michalski, of Tulsa, admitted to making the bomb threats, and a search of his mobile phone indicated he placed a call to the airport at the same time that the threat was received, according to an FBI investigator’s affidavit. Michalski told investigators that he was being held hostage by a terrorist organization that was transmitting signals into his head. Michalski’s family told investigators he has a history of mental illness.

AD

Court and jail records don’t indicate if Michalski has an attorney.

AD

Law enforcement officials from multiple state and federal agencies responded to the airport on Christmas Eve, canvassed the airport and surrounding garages, and determined there was no threat, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a statement.

“To have this team of agents and officers come together on Christmas Eve to ensure the safety of the public was most impressive,” Shores said.

If convicted, Michalski faces up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD