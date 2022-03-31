Brooks wrote that he needs to find a way out before something happens to him and guards “sweep it under the rug.”

A spokesman for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said Brooks filed a grievance with the jail over his treatment. The agency reviewed his complaints and is satisfied that he’s being treated appropriately, and jail staff will continue to monitor his care. WITI-TV did not identify the spokesman.

Brooks’ attorneys, Anna Kees and Jeremy Perri, didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment and a copy of the letter. The sheriff’s spokesman, Lt. Nicholas Ollinger, echoed the unidentified spokesman’s comments, saying the department takes inmate care seriously and is satisfied guards are treating Brooks appropriately.

“We will continue to monitor his care as long as he is at our jail,” said Ollinger, who declined to discuss the matter further or to say whether he was the unidentified spokesman who talked with WITI-TV.