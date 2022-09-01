Man charged in Dutch soldiers’ shooting in Indiana

Gift Article Share

A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

A judge ordered Duncan, who has been in custody since his arrest Tuesday, to remain jailed without bond and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The soldiers had been training at a southern Indiana military camp and were on a night off in Indianapolis when they clashed with Duncan and his friends, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit also says Duncan told one of his friends that he opened fire on the soldiers because he “just spazzed.”

The soldier who was killed has been identified as Simmie Poetsema, a 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps.

One of the wounded soldiers has returned to the Netherlands, and the other was expected to return Thursday, Deputy Police Chief Kendale Adams said, adding that both are expected to make a full recovery.

Mears and Adams also said they were in contact with Dutch investigators who are in Indianapolis conducting an independent inquiry into the shooting.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren expressed concern about gun violence in the United States after the shooting.

“We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States, and we really don’t expect this to happen. So it’s very, very concerning for us,” Ollongren told the Associated Press on Tuesday in Prague.

— Associated Press

1 killed in apparent stabbing at high school

One person was killed and two were injured Thursday in an apparent stabbing on the fourth day of class at an eastern North Carolina high school, police said.

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said two minors were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with injuries, and one later died. He said that the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville appeared to be a stabbing but that the investigation was ongoing. A teacher was also injured, but not stabbed, and received onsite medical treatment, he said.

The chief said a school resource officer responded within about 20 seconds of receiving word of the attack about 7 a.m., and a student suspect was taken into custody. The attack happened in a common area.

— Associated Press

