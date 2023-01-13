Man charged in gang-related killing of Chicago girl in 2016

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with killing a teenage girl in 2016 to boost his standing in a gang, federal authorities said Friday.
“The indictment alleges that the Milwaukee Kings is a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in narcotics trafficking and committed acts of violence, including murder and assault, to acquire and preserve the gang’s territory,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Johnson was arrested Friday. No lawyer was listed yet in the federal case file.