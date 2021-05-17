Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts stateline, received reports of a loud explosion the night of April 20. They responded to Torromeo quarry, where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives.
The source was Tannerite — 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of it, police said. The family thought the quarry would be the safest spot to blow up the explosive, which is typically sold over the counter as a target for firearms practice, police said.
No injuries were reported, police said.