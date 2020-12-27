Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting around 7 p.m., Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference Sunday morning.

He said the three who died were all men, aged 73, 65 and 69, but did not provide names.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face and airlifted to a hospital in Madison was in stable condition, he said, and a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder was released from a hospital. A 62-year-old man underwent surgery overnight after suffering multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, the chief said.

The suspect has no known ties to the victims, O’Shea said. He did not provide information on what led up to the shooting.

The U.S. Army said Webb is a Special Forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) located at Camp Bull Simons, Eglin Air Force Base, in Florida. He joined the Army in 2008 and was on leave Saturday.

— Associated Press

New York

Lawmakers to assess eviction ban virtually

New York lawmakers plan to convene remotely for a special session Monday to pass a bill extending the state’s ban on residential evictions past Jan. 1.

State Senate and Assembly leaders announced the session Sunday. The bill applies to pandemic-related evictions.

Pending evictions and those beginning within a month of when the bill takes effect would be put on hold to allow people to submit a “hardship declaration” preventing evictions until May 1.

Senate Democrats called it the strongest bill of its kind in the nation.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) recently pledged to extend the current eviction moratorium beyond its Jan. 1 expiration. His executive order blocks evictions for those who prove financial hardship, but housing advocates say it imposes a high hurdle. The new law would allow tenants to submit a document attesting to their financial difficulties.

The bill would also protect landlords who own fewer than 10 properties from foreclosure or tax liens caused by lost income.

The Rent Stabilization Association, New York City’s largest association of landlords, opposes the proposed legislation. It warned an eviction moratorium without requiring proof of economic hardship would encourage thousands of employed tenants not to pay rent, push the city into bankruptcy and destroy the affordable housing infrastructure.

— Associated Press

One dead after shooting at music video filming: Six people were shot, one of them fatally, while filming a music video near Boston, police said Sunday. Police found the six victims Saturday scattered along a dead-end street, Lynn police Lt. Michael Kmiec said. Kmiec said one man died and one was in critical condition. The five wounded men were expected to survive, he said. Details of the music video, including the artist, weren't available. Kmiec said it's not yet clear what caused the shooting. No arrests were made as of Sunday, and the names of the men have not been released.

Times Square prepares for New Year's Eve: Workers installed 192 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Square's New Year's Eve ball Sunday in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration that will lack the usual tightly packed crowds. The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year. This year's addition features a new "Gift of Happiness" design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward. The ball blazing with 32,256 LED lights will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on New Year's Eve to ring in 2021.