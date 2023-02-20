Man charged in Memphis shooting that killed 1, injured 10

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with participating in a Memphis shooting that left one person dead and 10 others injured. Julius Michael Freeman, 21, of Memphis, admitted to driving the shooter to and from the area where the gunman opened fire early Sunday and to handing him a rifle from the trunk of Freemen’s Dodge Charter, according to a police affidavit.

Freeman is charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted facilitation of second-degree murder and five counts of possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony, the Commercial Appeal reported.

Freeman was one of three men police identified as persons of interest after the shooting early Sunday. It could not immediately be determined Monday if Freeman has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Advertisement

Victims were found at two locations in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown and near the Memphis International Airport.

Police responded first to Memphis nightclub the Live Lounge, according to a police news release. Seven people were injured there, two critically.

While there, police were notified that other victims of the shooting were about a mile away. There, one male victim was pronounced dead. Three more people were critically wounded, according to police.

The police affidavit said Freeman turned himself in.

Both locations where the victims were found were on East Shelby Drive, a commercial corridor of restaurants, grocery stores, churches and medical offices surrounded by residential streets.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims.

Freeman is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

GiftOutline Gift Article