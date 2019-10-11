It says Tommy Lee Jenkins, of Whitestown, Indiana, began communicating online on Oct. 1, thinking Kylee lived 350 miles away with her mom in Neenah, Wisconsin.

After deciding to walk, he allegedly sent selfies and photos of exit signs to show he was getting closer. He was arrested in Winnebago County, Wisconsin.

He is charged with attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, which carries a potential life sentence.

It wasn’t clear if Jenkins had a lawyer.

