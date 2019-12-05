Sahi, who was arrested at the home after the attack, is also accused of seriously injuring his 21-year-old grandson, Hamzah Zamad, with the ax.

In the charging documents, prosecutors allege that Sahi ”intentionally and knowingly’’ committed the crimes.

According to the newspaper, Sahi said through a Punjabi interpreter during his initial court appearance: ‘’I did it. Whatever they’re charging me with is correct.”

AD

The paper didn’t mention a possible motive.

AD

As of Wednesday, court records didn’t list an attorney for Sahi, whose bond was set at $2.75 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.

Sahi is in the country illegally and has been put on an immigration hold on him, reported The Caller Times, which didn’t list his native country.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD