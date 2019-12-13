Court records showed the 26-year-old McEwan applied for pretrial intervention last month and his application is still pending a judge’s approval.

The program provides defendants, generally first-time offenders, with opportunities for alternatives to the traditional criminal justice process of ordinary prosecution, such as jail time.

The Milford resident was also charged with breaking into singer Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion in August.

He was not wearing shoes when he was arrested because police said he told them he was taught to take his shoes off when entering someone’s home to be polite.

