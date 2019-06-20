CHICAGO — Police say a man has been charged with murder and pretending to be an officer in the shooting death of a woman inside a Chicago Walgreens store.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Louis Hicks turned himself in Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old Hicks of Chicago is also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police have said a store manager believed the woman, 46-year-old Sircie Varnado, was shoplifting and called Hicks instead of police. Hicks, who lives near the store, worked as a security guard in the past.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Varnado died of a gunshot wound to the face in the June 13 shooting.

Hicks has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.