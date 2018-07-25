DETROIT — A 28-year-old Detroit-area man is being held without bond on a charge of providing support to the Islamic State group, which the United States has designated as terrorists.

A hearing was held Wednesday in federal court in Detroit for Ibraheem Musaibli of Dearborn.

The Detroit News reports that a detention hearing is scheduled Friday at which the government is expected to portray Musaibli as a flight risk and danger to the community.

The government says Musaibli was captured by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces while IS was fighting in Iraq and Syria. Musaibli is accused of working for the group for three years.

Musaibli’s family has said he isn’t an IS fighter.

Afrah Musaibli tells the newspaper that her son wanted to study Islam and was lured to Syria after moving to the Middle East.

