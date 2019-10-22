However, two deputies posted outside the apartment, Steven Henry and Jim Mink, were both shot. Investigators say they may have been hit by gunfire from fellow officers returning Comly’s gunfire.

The shooting occurred in Stuart, about 35 miles (57 kilometers) west of Des Moines.

Both Mink and Henry were released from the hospital Saturday morning.

Comly was also wounded in the confrontation. He has since been released from the hospital and is being held in jail.

