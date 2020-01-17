Revels is accused of punching her repeatedly and stomping her head after knocking her to the floor. As many as 20 children were on board, watching while she struggled to keep her foot on the brake to prevent the bus from “moving uncontrollably.”

Revels eventually hopped out of the bus and ran away. He hasn’t been caught, news outlets reported.

The district said no students on the bus were injured.

Revels is wanted on charges of violating a domestic violence protection order, assault on a female, assault on a school employee, disorderly conduct on a school bus, entering a school bus unlawfully, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of minors. Police said Revels used his hands and feet as potentially deadly weapons.

Laurinburg is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of Charlotte.