Man charged with bid to extort Gaetz's father

In response to the reporting on that probe in March, the congressman said his family had been cooperating with an FBI investigation of people trying use the investigation of his conduct to extort his father. His father, Matt Gaetz said, had even been wearing a wire.
The Justice Department indictment names only Alford, identifying Don Gaetz and others by their initials or short descriptors. But people familiar with the matter confirmed the case and said those referred to in it are the same individuals who have long been publicly tied to the effort to get money from the elder Gaetz.
“Don came forward with credible information that he was being extorted. He brought that information to the FBI’s attention. And it is clear today that based upon that credible information, after careful consideration, charges were brought against at least one individual responsible for this fraud scheme,” said Jeffrey Neiman, Don Gaetz’s lawyer.
Matt Gaetz, who is known for his fierce allegiance to former president Donald Trump, had been under Justice Department investigation for months before Alford and another man allegedly approached his father in the spring of 2021, people familiar with the matter have said.
According to the indictment and people familiar with the matter, Alford and another man, Bob Kent, got in touch with Don Gaetz, referencing the investigation into his son and asking to discuss their effort to locate Robert A. Levinson — the longest-held American hostage in Iran, whose family has said they were told he is dead.
The men wanted $25 million to fund a bid to rescue Levinson as part of an effort they called “Project Homecoming.”
— Matt Zapotosky
WISCONSIN
Wildlife groups sue to stop wolf hunt
A coalition of wildlife advocacy groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday to stop Wisconsin’s wolf hunt this fall and invalidate a state law mandating annual hunts, arguing the statutes don’t give wildlife officials any leeway to consider population estimates.
The lawsuit comes after hunters blew past their kill limit during a messy, court-ordered spring hunt in February. Conservationists deluged the state Department of Natural Resources with requests to cancel the fall hunt out of concerns it could devastate the wolf population.
DNR biologists recommended setting the fall quota at 130 animals. But the agency’s board voted this month to set the kill limit at 300 animals. Wisconsin’s Chippewa tribes are entitled to half the quota but refuse to hunt wolves because they consider them sacred, meaning the working quota for state-licensed hunters likely would be 150 wolves. Wildlife advocates say that’s still too many.
Then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a law in 2011 requiring the DNR to hold an annual wolf hunt between November and February if the animal isn’t listed as an endangered species, making Wisconsin the only state with a mandated wolf hunt. The law also makes Wisconsin the only state where hunters can use dogs to track wolves.
The state held three wolf hunt seasons before a federal judge placed wolves back on the endangered species list. The Trump administration decided to remove them again in November. The decision became final in January.
The DNR set the kill quota at 119 but hunters killed 218 wolves in just four days, forcing an early end to the season. Conservationists called it a massacre. The DNR’s latest estimates put the wolf population at around 1,000 animals; wildlife advocates say hunters probably killed a quarter of the population if poaching is taken into account.
They urged the DNR to cancel the fall season.
The plaintiffs include Madison-based Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance; California-based Project Coyote; and Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, both based in WD.C.
— Associated Press