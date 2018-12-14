CLAYMONT, Del. — Delaware State Police have charged a Pennsylvania man with drunken driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Authorities say 42-year-old Bruce C. Bryan of Chester was driving southbound on Governor Printz Boulevard in Claymont about 12:45 a.m. Friday when his SUV hit a 38-year-old Wilmington man.

Police say the victim was not carrying a light or reflective clothing. He was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital. His name has not been released.

Bryan was charged with DUI.

