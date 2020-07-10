The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from Navarro’s lawyer.
Phillip Thiessen, 55, was killed July 3 in the town of Taycheedah. He was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
Navarro apparently didn’t know Thiessen, but targeted him because he was white, said Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.
Navarro is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both as hate crimes.
Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Robert Wirtz set bail at $1 million during an initial court appearance Thursday.
