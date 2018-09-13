ROANOKE, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with illegal disposal of a body and authorities say the charge is related to the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday they arrested 31-year-old Andrew Terry of Roanoke on Wednesday after Roanoke police asked for help with a criminal case. Terry is charged with illegal disposal of a body and is being held without bond. Capt. Brian Wright said the charge is linked to the disappearance of Arieanna Day, but declined to say more.

Roanoke police said Arieanna’s mother reported her missing Tuesday, saying she put the baby to bed, but she was gone an hour later.

Police said in a statement Thursday that they’re still investigating, but circumstances “indicate that she is most likely deceased.”

