BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer serving an arrest warrant has pleaded not guilty.

Thomas Latanowich, wearing a suit and tie but with his hands cuffed and legs shackled, was held without bail at his Superior Court arraignment Friday.

The 30-year-old was described by authorities as a career criminal. He faces murder charges in the April 12 shooting of Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon. The 32-year-old Gannon was killed while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a Barnstable home.

Gannon’s dog was also shot, but survived.

Latanowich has been held without bail since his district court arraignment.

His attorney, Joseph Krowski Jr., reserved the right to seek bail in the future, saying he just received the case and the discovery was “voluminous.”



Thomas Latanowich is escorted into the courtroom for his arraignment, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Barnstable Superior Court in Barnstable, Mass. Latanowich has been indicted on nine charges, including the murder of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon. Gannon and his K-9 Nero were shot on April 12 as they and six other officers attempted to serve a warrant to Latanowich in Barnstable. (Steve Heaslip/The Cape Cod Times via AP) (Associated Press)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.