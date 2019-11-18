The FBI says Langhorne began making the video in February, when he lived in St. Augustine. Investigators say he moved to Virginia in April and posted the tutorial video last Monday.
Statements and images on Langhorne’s Facebook page first came to the attention of law enforcement in 2014.
Court records didn’t list an attorney for Langhorne.
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD